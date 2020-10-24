ALAH'S Layton Hall, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn are champions at 1A St. Teresa cross country regional

DECATUR — As Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross country coach Lyle Dorjahn followed his No. 1 racer Layton Hall along the course at the Class 1A St. Teresa Regional at Hickory Point Golf Club on Saturday, it was clear to him at Hall had the toughness to repeat as regional champion.

"Last year's championship was pretty easy for him but we knew we were in deeper water (Saturday)," Dorjahn said. "The top runners went out hard with them and (ALAH's No. 2 runner) Logan Beckmier stayed in that front pack for the first mile and a half and Layton just kept pounding and pounding and pulled away and broke those other guys' will. It was a great race from Layton and overall the whole team ran great. I'm very excited for Layton."

Hall won his second-straight regional championship with a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds and the Knights won their second boys cross country regional in program history. ALAH finished with 44 points, ahead of St. Joseph-Ogden (50) and Monticello (66).

"Repeating as regional champion was very vital today and it definitely is a big confidence booster for me going into next week, which is right back here (at Hickory Point)," Hall said. "It helps our team and that one point can be the difference in winning a team title or not. There wasn't as much pressure on me as there was for the middle guys in our pack but it's still crucial."