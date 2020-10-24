ALAH'S Layton Hall, Monticello's Mabry Bruhn are champions at 1A St. Teresa cross country regional

DECATUR — As Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond cross country coach Lyle Dorjahn followed his No. 1 racer Layton Hall along the course at the Class 1A St. Teresa Regional at Hickory Point Golf Club on Saturday, it was clear to him at Hall had the toughness to repeat as regional champion.
"Last year's championship was pretty easy for him but we knew we were in deeper water (Saturday)," Dorjahn said. "The top runners went out hard with them and (ALAH's No. 2 runner) Logan Beckmier stayed in that front pack for the first mile and a half and Layton just kept pounding and pounding and pulled away and broke those other guys' will. It was a great race from Layton and overall the whole team ran great. I'm very excited for Layton."
Hall won his second-straight regional championship with a time of 15 minutes, 33 seconds and the Knights won their second boys cross country regional in program history. ALAH finished with 44 points, ahead of St. Joseph-Ogden (50) and Monticello (66).
"Repeating as regional champion was very vital today and it definitely is a big confidence booster for me going into next week, which is right back here (at Hickory Point)," Hall said. "It helps our team and that one point can be the difference in winning a team title or not. There wasn't as much pressure on me as there was for the middle guys in our pack but it's still crucial."
Beckmier finished in sixth place (16:01) followed by Lyle Adcock (16:14), Jace Green (16:38) and Jacob Adcock (16:40).
"What a horse race it was today and with those top three (team) finishers it was like splitting hairs," Dorjahn said. "(Our runners) ran their race of the year. Jace Green went out and ran his first mile at 4:45 and to put that in perspective Layton was around 5:00 and Logan was 5:05. Jace led the majority of that (flight) race and ran it the way he needed to. It was his best race of the season."
Finishing seven seconds behind Hall was Monticello's Jackson Grambart (15:40) and teammate Josh Baysore was third with a time of 15:42.
Advancing to next week's sectional as individual runners were Tuscola's Josiah Horton (16:38), Cerro Gordo's Dylan Howell (16:55) and St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan (17:02).
Monticello's Bruhn remains undefeated
Monticello's Mabry Bruhn added a regional championship at 1A St. Teresa Regional on Saturday to her impressive 2020 racing resume which includes 10 meet championships and an undefeated record.
Bruhn finished first with a time of 18:07 but she wasn't entirely happy with her performance.
"I didn't really run a great time and I don't really know what it was, it just felt off today," she said. "I think the cold affects me more than it does a lot of other people, just strictly because I get cold really easily. I think next time I'll probably wear a long sleeve shirt (at sectionals.) I could feel a little bit and then I just really didn't feel great altogether."
Bruhn was pushed by second-place finisher Kate Ahmari from Urbana University.
"Typically I don't usually worry about the people behind me and I kind of just go out there and race, so since I didn't really feel the greatest today (the other runners) were a lot more on my mind than they normally are," Bruhn said.
Also advancing as a team were Urbana University, St. Joseph-Ogden and Champaign St. Thomas More. Individually, St. Teresa's Ellie Stahr (20:28) will compete at next week's sectionals.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
