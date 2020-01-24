Alcohol-related deaths are climbing. And getting sober comes with unique challenges for women.

There was no stereotypical rock bottom for Jessica Foody, but the signs were there.

The now 33-year-old Chicago woman, then in her late 20s, held down a steady job as a nurse and appeared to be a typical, successful professional — except when she drank.

Foody said she couldn’t stop at just one glass of wine and used alcohol to quell the crippling anxiety she’d struggled with since childhood. One glass would turn into two, then three and more. Some mornings, she’d wake up not knowing what had happened the night before.

“It was like Russian roulette. I just didn’t know how it would end,” she said. “Nothing bad happened. … I was just getting further and further away from the woman I wanted to be.”

Foody eventually decided to quit drinking after reading an article that inspired her to quit for one year. She was successful in the challenge but returned to alcohol just after the year was up. Foody now says she didn’t have enough of the right kind of support.

Part of it, she said, was she didn’t know any other sober women her age. It wasn’t until she met other women in recovery that she was successful in her sobriety.