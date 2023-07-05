The June 6 Summer Lunch sponsored by the Women to Women Giving Circle of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation attracted 35 women to Shepard Park to hear Dr. Ani Yazedjian, Acting Provost at Illinois State relay her story.

Ani is of Armenian heritage, but was born in Egypt and grew up as a member of an ethnic and religious minority group in a predominantly Muslim country. Her mother brought her to the US as an adolescent. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Florida, and doctorate and master’s degrees in Human and Community Development from the University of Illinois.

Her interests and achievements are wide-ranging, from Chair of the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at ISU to serving on the University’s Strategic Planning Team to being awarded over $7 million in external funding. Additionally, she is involved in the University’s Civic Engagement efforts, and is a member of the Women to Women Giving Circle.

She shared the stresses of trying to “balance,” home and family and career. “No such thing as balance,” she said. “You have to feel you are making the best decision you can and go forward.” She also discussed the importance of employers structuring their work environments in ways that allow employees, both women and men, to successfully integrate their work and family responsibilities.