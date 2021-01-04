Andy Manar resigning from state Senate

State Sen. Andy Manar has announced his resignation from the Illinois Senate, effective Jan. 17.
"The time has come for someone new to take up the call in the Illinois Senate," Manar said a news release announcing the decision on Monday. "Central Illinois is full of outstanding individuals ready to step forward to meet the challenge — be an agent of change in downstate Illinois."
Manar made mention of his family, which "have only known me as husband and father who has carried the responsibility of serving as an elected official."
Manar was first elected to the Bunker Hill City Council at the age of 21 in 1997. He was elected Mayor of Bunker Hill in 2001, and chaired the Macoupin County Board until his election to the Illinois Senate in 2012.
Manar represents the 48th State Senate District, which includes Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. Chairmen of those counties will choose his replacement.
“Today, my heart is full with gratitude to the people of my hometown of Bunker Hill, Macoupin County, and the 48th Legislative District for giving me — the son of small town, blue-collar parents – the opportunity to serve half my life in public office and to leave my mark on the state that I love,” Manar said.
“On January 17, I will resign from the Illinois Senate. I will cherish the friendships I forged as we accomplished meaningful change together over the past eight years. I will always appreciate the truly unique diversity of the small towns and urban neighborhoods of the 48th District. While serving communities with people from all walks of life was often challenging, it brought me great joy to see first-hand what unites us and to then bring that perspective to Springfield to take on big issues. I’m proud to say we did that together and along the way improved life for everyone in this state.”