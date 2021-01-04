Andy Manar resigning from state Senate

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm a single mom and have an issue with my 14-year-old son. For the past seven years, since my husband died, it's been just the two of us. He's quite independent and very smart, and I try to get him involved in household decisions. For better or worse, I've always been pretty relaxed in my relationship with him and have made an effort to treat him like a friend and equal rather than a child. Part of the reason is that I feel guilty that I work a lot and that he doesn't have a traditional mom-dad family. In addition to all that, I'm getting married later this year, and my fiance will be moving into our house. I know that's going to be a huge change for my son, and I know that I need to change our relationship to create some boundaries, but I have no idea how or where to begin.