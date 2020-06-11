Angels select pitcher Reid Detmers with the 10th pick in the draft

The slot value for the 10th pick is $4,739,900. The Angels, who will make four selections in the five-round draft because they lost one when they signed third baseman Anthony Rendon, were allocated a signing bonus pool of $6,397,100 to bring their draftees into the farm system.

Here are snippets of the scouting report Baseball America compiled on Detmers:

“Detmers doesn’t have the biggest pure stuff, but is one of the more high-likelihood major leaguers in a deep 2020 pitching class.

“Detmers’ fastball averages around 90-91 mph and touches 94 mph at his best, but it plays up and generates whiffs because Detmers is able to hide the ball well. Detmers also has outstanding control and command, along with one of the better breaking balls in the class.

“His low-70s curveball is a hammer, with massive depth and shape, which grades out as a plus offering at least. The pitch jumps out of his hand at times, and some evaluators have mentioned that it’s rare for a breaking ball with such a low velocity to fool professional hitters, but he has enough feel to add more power to the pitch at the next level if necessary.

“On top of his curveball, Detmers has a changeup that’s an above-average future offering and a slider that grades out as fringe-average, with little current usage.”

