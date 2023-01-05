Angry roommate loads his gun, and gets arrested

OREANA — Angry that his roommate had told him he had to move out of their shared home, police say a 26-year-old Oreana man threatened to kill him and then went to his bedroom to load his gun.

The man now faces a preliminary charge of aggravated assault following his arrest on the evening of Dec. 16 after Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home in the 100 block of South West Street.

The threatened roommate, aged 25, said the trouble started after he sent the man a text telling him he had 30 days to find somewhere else to live.

The two men then agreed to meet in a public space to discuss the text. Once there, they got into a verbal argument, said Deputy Melanie Casner, who signed an affidavit about the case.

The argument escalated and the roommate said the man threatened to shoot both him and a 31-year-old female friend “in the chest three times,” according to Casner.

Casner said witnesses described the man arriving back at the Oreana home later and heading straight to his bedroom. A 25-year-old female, who was in the house with her child, told police she was familiar with firearms and heard the distinct sound of a gun being loaded.

“She advised she called (the roommate) to tell him what she heard and he told her to get out of the house because (the man) had threatened him and he was worried for her and the child’s safety,” added Casner.

The deputy said the man gave a similar account of events when interviewed by police, but stated he didn’t remember making threats to shoot anyone.

“He admitted to taking his gun out of the case and loading it after returning home but stated it was just to ‘check some things’ on it,” said Casner.

Macon County Jail records show the man was released the day after his arrest following the posting of a $200 bond on bail set at $2,000. His bail conditions forbid him going to the Oreana home or having contact with the roommate.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

