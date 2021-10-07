Achievement: Matt Beavers, re-elected as group director of CBAI

SPRINGFIELD — Matt Beavers, president/CEO of First National Bank of Pana, was re-elected as group director of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) at the annual convention recently held in Chicago.
As a group director, he serves on the CBAI board of directors, as well as its strategic planning and membership committees.
His civil studies include serving as a board member at the Mount Zion school. Beavers and his wife Colleen reside in Mount Zion along with their three children.
CBAO is a professional trade association representing nearly 300 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts, and their 880 Illinois bank branches.
