DECATUR — Mr. Boast Edward and Mrs. Eva Jean Sain will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on June 19 with a family gathering.
Boast Sain and Eva Slaughter were married on June 19, 1953 in Springfield. He is retired from Wagner’s Casting and she is retired from York Automotive – Borg Wagner.
They are the proud parents of Bruce Edward (Cindy) Sain, of Moweaqua; Brian Keith (Latrice) Sain, of Chicago; and Pam Stevens of St. Louis, Mo. They also have eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.