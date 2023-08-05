DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. David Camren will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering and dinner on Aug. 5.
David Camren and Donna Peterson were married on Aug. 10, 1963 at Elwin United Methodist Church in Elwin. He is retired as an Excavating Contractor and she is a homemaker.
They are the proud parents of Diana and Deb. Diana is deceased. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren
