MOUNT ZION — Mr. and Mrs. David Marshall of Decatur celebrated their 50th anniversary with a 20-day European Cruise that was taken May through June and a family trip taken in July to the Wisconsin Dells.

David Marshall and Vickie Addison were married on Aug. 11, 1973 in Dupo. He is an Air Force National Guard veteran and retired from Thomas Jefferson Middle School as a Math teacher and Minister. She is retired from Mount Zion High School, St. Teresa and Millikin University as a Math teacher.

They are the proud parents of Ryan (Jennie) Marshall, Jeffrey (Pamela) Marshall and Kristin (Luke) Hiatt. They have six grandchildren.