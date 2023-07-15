WARRENSBURG — Mr. Galen I. and Mrs. Betty L. Underwood will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, July 15 from 2-4 p.m. at 195 N. Main St., Warrensburg, IL 62573. They are also having a card shower; cards may be sent to 3 Redlick Court, Warrensburg, IL 62573.

Galen Underwood and Betty Lash were married on June 8, 1958, at Macedonia Christian Church in St. James. He is a veteran of the Army National Guard and retired as a draftsman in the engineering department at Caterpillar, Decatur, and formerly worked at DeKalb in Tuscola. She is retired as a former secretary of CIPS, Kelly Temporary Services and Warrensburg United Methodist Church.

They are the proud parents of Beth (Tom) Williams and Dwayne (Angel) Underwood. They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.