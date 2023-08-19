CLINTON — Mr. and Mrs. Galen Lichtenwalter will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 31 Colonial Drive, Clinton, IL 61727.

Galen and Patricia Lichtenwalter were married on Aug. 21, 1948 in Henderson, Kentucky. He is retired after 42 years of service as a conductor for IC Railroad. She is retired from the DeWitt County Treasurers Office.

They are the proud parents of Gregory (Penny) Lichtenwalter, of Clinton; Chris (Cindy) Lichtenwalter, of Conway, Ark.; and John Lichtenwalter, deceased. They have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.