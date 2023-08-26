DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Marvin L. Ridgeway will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 3316 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526.
Marvin L. Ridgeway and Carol L. Davis were married on Aug. 31, 1963 in Dieterich. He is retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur and she is retired as a lunchroom cook for Cerro Gordo High School.
They are the proud parents of Candy Ridgeway and Karen (Tom) Harrison. They have one grandchild.
Tags
- Judith Joy Jacobson
- Carl Elbert Brumaster
- Wedding Anniversary
- Decatur
- Judith Brumaster
- Shop
- Mr.
- Shower
- Carl Brumaster
- Walter Burger Iii
- James Billingsley
- Michael Petrucha
- Ronald Eugene Adams
- Thomas Lynn Force
- Terry Reeves
- Christianity
- Armed Forces
- Genealogy
- Postal Service
- Politics
- Job Market
- Ancient History
- The Bible
- Education
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today