ARTHUR — Mr. Richard and Mrs. Alberta Bradford will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 424 S. Vine St., Arthur, IL 61911.

Richard Bradford and Alberta Watson were married on July 19, 1953, at the Jonathan Creek Christian Church in Sullivan. He is a veteran of the Air Force and retired as an accountant at USI, in Tuscola. She is a homemaker.

They are the proud parents of Valerie Chancellor, of Arthur; Michele (Chad) Price, of Arthur; and Brian Bradford, deceased. They have five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.