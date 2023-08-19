DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Stan McGee will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a planned event at a later date.
Stan McGee and Beverly Fiddler were married on Aug. 19, 1973 at the First Congressional Church in Decatur. He is retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections. She is retired from K’s Merchandise and is currently working for Kohl’s Department Store in Forsyth.
They are the proud parents of Steven (Andrea) McGee; Michael (Tracie) McGee; and niece Alexis (Chris) King. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
