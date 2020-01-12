Jack Troesch, 95

DECATUR – Jack Troesch of Decatur will celebrate his 95th birthday with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Glenwood Living Center, Mount Zion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jack was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Decatur. He married Joan Stafford on Oct. 28, 1948, in Henderson, Ky. She is deceased. He is retired from the automobile business.

He is the father of Pam (Mike) Cummings of Mount Zion, Jackie (Steve) Voiles of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Donna (Dan Hardy) Schum of Decatur. He has seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0