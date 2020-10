WAPELLA - Mr. and Mrs. Bill Ellis will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date with their family.

Bill Ellis and Janis Woollen were married on Oct. 31, 1970 in the Wapella Christian Church, Wapella. Both of them are the proud owners of JKE Heating, Cooling and Plumbing LCC and still run the business.

They are the parents of Laura (Greg) Hale and Stefanie (Jeff) Wrage, of Wapella. They have 4 grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0