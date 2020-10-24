Mr. and Mrs. Bob Gentle, 60th

 Skip to main content
MAROA – Mr. and Mrs. Bob McLean Gentle celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with virtual celebrations and are looking forward to a family gathering in the future.

Bob McLean Gentle and Marilyn Louise Hadsall were married on Oct. 9, 1960 in Moweaqua. He is a retired Engineer from Caterpillar. She is a retired librarian from Maroa Public Library.

They are the parents of Brenda Zombro of Maroa; Debbie McKirahan of St. Louis, Mo.; Jim Gentle of El Segundo, Calif.; Rita Koonce of St. Charles and Mike Gentle of Maroa. They have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

