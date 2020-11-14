Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Emerson, 50th

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Emerson will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii at a later date.

Emerson chose his wife Velma. Bobby and Velma Parker were married on Nov. 14, 1970 in Decatur. They are both retired.

They are the parents of Cynthia Woodard, Anita Rolle, Ronald Tyus of Decatur; Valerie Doggan of Indianapolis, Ind.; Marva Nash of Milwaukee, Wis.; and Earl Tyus, Jr. deceased. They have 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0