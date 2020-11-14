 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Emerson, 50th
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Emerson, 50th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Emerson will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Hawaii at a later date.

Emerson chose his wife Velma. Bobby and Velma Parker were married on Nov. 14, 1970 in Decatur. They are both retired.

They are the parents of Cynthia Woodard, Anita Rolle, Ronald Tyus of Decatur; Valerie Doggan of Indianapolis, Ind.; Marva Nash of Milwaukee, Wis.; and Earl Tyus, Jr. deceased. They have 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News