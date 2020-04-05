Mr. and Mrs. Brian Oesch
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Oesch

DALTON CITY – Mr. and Mrs. Brian S. Oesch of Dalton City will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to PO Box 81, Dalton City, IL 61925.

Mr. Oesch and Barbara S. Erbe-Rogers were married April 13, 1995, in Decatur. He is an Army veteran and employed in maintenance for Related Properties Decatur. She is office manager at Crown Toyota service department.

They are the parents of Sherry Dhermy. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

