DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Carrol Virt of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1415 W. Mound Road, Decatur, IL 62526.

Virt and Rea Boggs were married Aug. 6, 1950, at Zion Chapel in Boody. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Mueller Co. She is retired from the beauty salon she ran from their home for years.

They are the parents of Dan (Margaret), Diana Ritter (Tom), Dena Vincent, and David (Rita).They have 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

