Mr. and Mrs. Charles Burns
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Burns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Burns of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. 

Burns and Sandy Dennis were married June 18, 1960, in Decatur. He is the retired owner of C.W. Burns Co. She is retired from C.W. Burns Co.

They are the parents of Brian Burns, Wheaton; Bill Burns, Cary, N.C.; and Brad Burns and Dana Burns, both of Bloomington. They have 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News