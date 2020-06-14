× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Burns of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Burns and Sandy Dennis were married June 18, 1960, in Decatur. He is the retired owner of C.W. Burns Co. She is retired from C.W. Burns Co.

They are the parents of Brian Burns, Wheaton; Bill Burns, Cary, N.C.; and Brad Burns and Dana Burns, both of Bloomington. They have 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

