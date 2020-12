TOWER HILL - Mr. Charles and Wilma Trainor will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 876E 1500 N. Road, Tower Hill, IL 62571.

Charles Trainor and Wilma Rodman were married on December 17, 1960 at Knobs Baptist Church in Tower Hill, IL.

They are the parents of Chuck (Ellen) Trainor; Penny (Chuck) Ruot, and Randy Trainor, deceased. They have 6 grandchildren.

