Mr. and Mrs. Ciney Eads, 60th
Mr. and Mrs. Ciney Eads, 60th

CERRO GORDO - Mr. and Mrs. Ciney Eads will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. Ciney Eads and Evelyn Atteberry were married on Oct. 23, 1960 in Blue Mound. He is retired from Caterpillar and she is a home maker.

They are the parents of Brenda (Robert) Dillow of Manassas, Va.; Luellen Eads of Cerro Gordo; Renee (Terry, deceased) Horn of Marion; and Aaron (Carole) Eads of Monticello. They have 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.

