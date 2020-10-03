 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Holman, 75th
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Holman, 75th

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Holman celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Mr. Clarence Holman and Joy Ann Burns were married on Sept. 10, 1945 in Selma, Alabama. He is an Army veteran and retired from Grigoleit, Co., and also as a Cabinet Maker. She is retired from DMH Hospital as the Unit Secretary of the Intensive Care Unit.

They are the parents of Randy H. (David) Schmidt of West Lafayette, Ind.; Lloyd R. (Jody) Holman of Decatur; David T. (Peggy) Holman of Dalton City and Barbara J. (Holman) Sulwer of Decatur. They have nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.  

