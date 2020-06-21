Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schmitz

Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

PANA — Mr. and Mrs. Clarence J. Schmitz of Pana will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 554 E. 700 North Road, Pana, IL 62557.

They are the parents of Paulette (Bud) Witsman of Tiffin, Ohio; Tom Schmitz (J.R. Blackburn) of Maryland and Valerie (Steve) Green of Warrensburg. Children, Christine Schmitz and Stephen Schmitz, are deceased. They have many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.