Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schmitz

PANA — Mr. and Mrs. Clarence J. Schmitz of Pana will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 554 E. 700 North Road, Pana, IL 62557. 

Mr. Schmitz and E. Irene McDonald were married June 26, 1947. She is a Navy veteran. 

They are the parents of Paulette (Bud) Witsman of Tiffin, Ohio; Tom Schmitz (J.R. Blackburn) of Maryland and Valerie (Steve) Green of Warrensburg. Children, Christine Schmitz and Stephen Schmitz, are deceased. They have many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

