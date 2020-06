× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH – Mr. and Mrs. Dale Ford of Forsyth celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Mr. Ford and Judith Fulk were married June 24, 1960, in Decatur. He is retired from PC Ltd Fertilizer and Ag Chemicals. She is a retired math teacher.

They are the parents of Tracy Kline and Perry Ford. They have four grandchildren.

