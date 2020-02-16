Mr. and Mrs. David Banfield
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. David Banfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. David Banfield of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2604 S. Montrose Ave., Decatur, IL 62521.

Mr. Banfield and Barbara A. May were married Feb. 21, 1960, in Decatur. He is an Army veteran and retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is retired from Mount Zion Schools.

They are the parents of Sue McKee of Decatur and Shari Smith of Virginia Beach, Va., and Summerville, S.C. Daughter, Sandra Fulk, is deceased. They have four grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Groves

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Ray Groves of Waynesville, N.C., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to…

Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Ralf Henkel

WARRENSBURG – Mr. and Mrs. Ralf Peter Henkel of Warrensburg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering and a cruise…

Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Webb

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Webb of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News