DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. David Banfield of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2604 S. Montrose Ave., Decatur, IL 62521.

Mr. Banfield and Barbara A. May were married Feb. 21, 1960, in Decatur. He is an Army veteran and retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is retired from Mount Zion Schools.

They are the parents of Sue McKee of Decatur and Shari Smith of Virginia Beach, Va., and Summerville, S.C. Daughter, Sandra Fulk, is deceased. They have four grandchildren.

