DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. David Charles Draves of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Mr. Draves and Lethia Brown were married Dec. 26, 1969, in Niles, Mich. He is an Army veteran and retired from Lincolnshire Apartments maintenance. She is a retired special education teacher.

They are the parents of Kate Mulomede of Skokie and Nabil Draves of Decatur. They have three grandchildren.

