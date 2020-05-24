Mr. and Mrs. David Wrigley
Mr. and Mrs. David Wrigley

Wrigley

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. David F. Wrigley of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Mr. Wrigley and Loretta F. Wallace were married May 20, 1950, in Decatur. He is an Army veteran and retired from Illinois Central Railroad. She is retired from Borg-Warner Corp.

They are the parents of Pam (John) Schneider of New Port Richey, Fla.; Lori (Larry) Guffey of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Debbie (Greg) Mathias of Blue Mound and David M. (Jo) Wrigley and Daniel F. (Jana) Wrigley, all of Decatur. They have 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



