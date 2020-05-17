× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Delfino Ruffini of Decatur will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 115 Pennsylvania Drive, Decatur, IL 62526.

Mr. Ruffini and Caroline Bomball were married May 22, 1955, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Caterpillar Inc. She is retired from John Hancock Life Insurance.

They are the parents of Jill (Ric) Hughes, Rocco (Cheri) Ruffini and Julie (Kent) Peterson. They have two grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren.

