Mr. and Mrs. Delfino Ruffini
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. Delfino Ruffini

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruffini

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Delfino Ruffini of Decatur will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 115 Pennsylvania Drive, Decatur, IL 62526.

Mr. Ruffini and Caroline Bomball were married May 22, 1955, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Caterpillar Inc. She is retired from John Hancock Life Insurance.

They are the parents of Jill (Ric) Hughes, Rocco (Cheri) Ruffini and Julie (Kent) Peterson. They have two grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News