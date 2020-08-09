You have permission to edit this article.
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis L. Hughes

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Dennis L. Hughes of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with small family and friend gatherings during the month of August.

Dennis Hughes and Betty J. McQuality were married on August 8, 1970 at Northwest Christian Church, Decatur. He is the Pastor of the Illini Congregational United Church of Christ and a retired farmer. She is a part-time associate of Talbots and retired as a Director of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

They are the parents of Christopher Hughes and fiance Kristin Strinni, Eric (Nicole) Hughes, Jonathan Hughes and fiance Tressie Cline. They have 8 grandchildren.

