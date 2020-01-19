DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Punches of Green Valley, Ariz., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a southern Caribbean cruise.

Mr. Punches and Patricia Christian were married Jan. 24, 1970, in Decatur. He is a Viet Nam War Army veteran and retired engineer from Caterpillar Inc. She is a former secretary for WFHL-TV23 and sales person for artisan galleries in Tubac, Ariz.

They are the parents of Melissa (Brice) Elliott of Sahuarita, Ariz., and Christian (Emily) Punches of Jacksonville, Texas. They have nine grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and five great-stepgrandchildren.

