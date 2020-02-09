DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Webb of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at VFW Post 99.

Mr. Webb and Shirley Washburn were married Feb. 14, 1970, in St. Joseph. He is retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is a retired from daycare.

They are the parents of Beth Webb-Mathias of Pana, Jenni (Dirk) Hanson of Decatur and Chris Webb and Mandi (Greg) Hunkler, both of Clinton. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

