DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Horn of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Mr. Horn and Betty Taylor were married Dec. 4, 1949, in Latham. He is retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is retired from Taylor Pharmaceutical Co.

They are the parents of Linda (Jim) Durflinger and Delores (Steve) Rager, both of Decatur. They have four grandchildren.

