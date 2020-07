× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Joe Zimmerman of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Aug. 1.

Zimmerman and Carolyn Diane Moody were married Aug. 1, 1970, in Elwood, Indiana. He is retired from Central Illinois Coatings. She is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Eric Bryan Justin. They have two grandchildren.

