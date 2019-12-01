Mr. and Mrs. George Bray
Mr. and Mrs. George Bray

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. George S. Bray of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open reception from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Mount Zion Presbyterian Church annex.

Mr. Bray and Alice Virginia Walker were married Dec. 11, 1949, in Decatur. He is retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is retired Mount Zion Presbyterian Church secretary.

They are the parents of Gary Bray of Flower Mound, Texas and Gloria Moss of Mount Zion. They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

