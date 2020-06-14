Mr. and Mrs. George LaMasters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. George David LaMasters of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 690 Glen Oak Drive, Decatur, IL, 62526 c/o Stephanie Idle.

LaMasters and Arnyth Glo Fleener were married June 24, 1950, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Borg Warner. She is retired from WBHL.

They are the parents of Stephanie Idle, Karen LaMasters and Cheri Briggs. A son, David LaMasters, is deceased. They have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0