Mr. and Mrs. George LaMasters
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. George LaMasters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. George David LaMasters of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 690 Glen Oak Drive, Decatur, IL, 62526 c/o Stephanie Idle.

LaMasters and Arnyth Glo Fleener were married June 24, 1950, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Borg Warner. She is retired from WBHL.

They are the parents of Stephanie Idle, Karen LaMasters and Cheri Briggs. A son, David LaMasters, is deceased. They have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News