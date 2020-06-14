Mr. and Mrs. George LaMasters

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. George David LaMasters of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 690 Glen Oak Drive, Decatur, IL, 62526 c/o Stephanie Idle.
LaMasters and Arnyth Glo Fleener were married June 24, 1950, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Borg Warner. She is retired from WBHL.
They are the parents of Stephanie Idle, Karen LaMasters and Cheri Briggs. A son, David LaMasters, is deceased. They have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
