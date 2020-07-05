Mr. and Mrs. Harold Stein
DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Harold Stein of Decatur will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Stein and Beverly Ann Riemann were married July 9, 1955, in New York City, N.Y. He is an Army veteran and retired from Federal Kemper Insurance Co. She is an Army veteran and retired from the state of Illinois.  

They are the parents of Paul Stein, Flagstaff, Ariz.; Monica (Steve) Stein-Olson, Talkeetna, Alaska; David Stein, Arlington Heights; and Linda Stein, Phoenix, Ariz.

