DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Howard Roberson of Decatur celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a car parade and a card shower box on July 11, 2020.

Roberson and Louise Lee were married July 10, 1960, in Decatur. He is retired from Firestone. She is retired from Federal Kemper.

They are the parents of Jeff, Dallas, Texas; Angela Gilbert, Chamblee, Georgia; and Kevin, Scottsdale, Arizona. They have seven grandchildren.

