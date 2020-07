× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. James Forbes of Decatur will observe their 65th wedding anniversary.

Forbes and Barbara Auer were married July 8, 1955, in Decatur. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Caterpillar. She is retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

They are the parents of Sheryll Bagley and Kimberly Sifford, both of Bethany; and Jeffrey Forbes, Edwardsville. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

