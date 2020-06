× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. James Goetz of Decatur will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Goetz and Thelma K. Perry were married June 17, 1950, in Indiana. He is an Army veteran and retired as a Norfolk and Western Railroad clerk. She is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Jim, Larry, Cherie and Annette. They have five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

