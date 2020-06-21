Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Freeman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT ZION — Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey L. Freeman of Mount Zion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Mr. Freeman and Marsha J. Elliff were married June 21, 1970, in Decatur. He is a retired auto technician. She is employed at First Mid Bank.

They are the parents of Rodney (Misty) Freeman of Puyallup, Wash.; Michael Freeman of Bethany, Cindy (Rick) Nystrom of Minier and Becky (Scott) Ford of Decatur. Son, Greg R. Freeman, is deceased. They have six grandchildren.

