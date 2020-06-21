Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Freeman

MOUNT ZION — Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey L. Freeman of Mount Zion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.
Mr. Freeman and Marsha J. Elliff were married June 21, 1970, in Decatur. He is a retired auto technician. She is employed at First Mid Bank.
They are the parents of Rodney (Misty) Freeman of Puyallup, Wash.; Michael Freeman of Bethany, Cindy (Rick) Nystrom of Minier and Becky (Scott) Ford of Decatur. Son, Greg R. Freeman, is deceased. They have six grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!