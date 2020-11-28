 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Boyle, 60th
LATHAM - Jerry and Madonna Boyle celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26, 2020. Their family had planned on having an anniversary party for them but due to the pandemic the family is having a card shower. If you would like to join in the celebration, cards may be sent to Jerry and Madonna at P.O. Box 185, Latham, Illinois 62543.

Jerry Boyle and Madonna Welsh were married in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Jerry is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired as manager of the Social Security Office in Decatur. Madonna is retired from working for the State of Illinois.

They are the parents of three children, son, Patrick Doyle, who is deceased, son, Robert Boyle and daughter Colleen Dickerson.  They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

