Mr. and Mrs. John Coggins Sr.

MOUNT ZION – Mr. and Mrs. John T. Coggins Sr. of Mount Zion will observe their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 300 W. Roberts St., Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Mr. Coggins and Deborah Carder were married March 22, 1970, in Maroa. He is a Navy veteran and retired from Tate and Lyle Inc. She is retired from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

They are the parents of John T. (Suzanne) Coggins Jr. of Chicago. They have two grandchildren.

