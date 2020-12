DECATUR –John and Janet Hogan will be celebrating their 35 th wedding anniversary with a weekend in St. Louis.

John Hagen and Janet Kagel were married on Dec. 21, 1985 at the Holy Family Parish, Decatur. He is self-employed at the family farm in Dalton City. She is retired from the Clinton Unit High Schools and works part-time as an instructor at Mount Zion High School.