DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Martin Gorrell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Martin Gorrell and Connie Chesnut were married on Sept. 4, 1960, in Newton. Martin retired from Ameritech and Marty’s Phone Service and Connie retired from United Parcel Service.

They are the parents of five children and have 10 grandchildren.

