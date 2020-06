× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Martin Kent Sunderland of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 2980 Lakeland Road, Decatur, IL 62521.

Mr. Sunderland and Theresa K. Eagleton were married June 27, 1970, in St. Charles, Mo. He is an Army veteran.

They are the parents of Mike, Mickie and Neal. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

