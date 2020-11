DECATUR – Michael Owen and Janet Ann Patterson will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a trip somewhere together next year.

Michael Patterson and Janet Curtis were married on Nov. 24, 1995. He is employed at Bodine Electric and she is employed with Macon Resources here in Decatur.

They are the parents of Susannah and Jacob Patterson. They have one grandchild.

