Mr. and Mrs. Ralf Henkel

WARRENSBURG – Mr. and Mrs. Ralf Peter Henkel of Warrensburg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering and a cruise to Norway and Baltic Sea.

Mr. Henkel  and Linda Lorraine Goodrich were married Feb. 14, 1970, in Arthur. He is an Air Force veteran and retired Ameren gas training superintendent. She is a retired Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School teacher.

They are the parents of Christopher (Alissa) Henkel  and Tanya (Brian) Haubner, both of Decatur. They have three grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and one great-stepgrandchild.

